Pavion Blue Capital LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $123.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

