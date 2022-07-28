Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up about 1.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.