Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

