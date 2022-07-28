Pavion Blue Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

