Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 375.7% in July

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 375.7% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 2.6 %

PZG stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

See Also

