Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 545 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,753,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 922.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

