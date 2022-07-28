Pacific Sun Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.