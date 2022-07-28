Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases 61 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $840.00 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

