Pacific Sun Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.58 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

