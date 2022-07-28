Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

