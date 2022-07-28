Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 396,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,026 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 376,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84.

