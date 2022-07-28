Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.