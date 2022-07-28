Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

