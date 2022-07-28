Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and $524,708.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,857.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.65 or 0.07316973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00172361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00263680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00687052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00649440 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005724 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,261,824 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

