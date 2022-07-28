Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

