Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,457 shares of company stock worth $8,640,936. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

