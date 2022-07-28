Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.76

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.