OMG Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $134.60 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $319.13 million and approximately $134.60 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00009846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00203905 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.