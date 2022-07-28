OIN Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24,857.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $1.56 million and $24,857.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,977.83 or 0.99928711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

