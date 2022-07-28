Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
OIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $306.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.
