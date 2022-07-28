Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $306.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

