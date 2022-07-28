OceanEx Token (OCE) Achieves Market Cap of $610,042.39

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $610,042.39 and approximately $978.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

