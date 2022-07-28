O Dell Group LLC Sells 488 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Dell Group LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 903,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $82,197,000 after acquiring an additional 424,110 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 181,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $123.47.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.