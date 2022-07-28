O Dell Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

O Dell Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.47. 51,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,555. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

