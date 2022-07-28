O Dell Group LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
