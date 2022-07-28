O Dell Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16,050.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.73. 13,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

