O Dell Group LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 230,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

