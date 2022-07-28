O Dell Group LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 722.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,068. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

