O Dell Group LLC Acquires 43 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 215.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $12.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $778.91. 9,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $720.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $936.39. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 215.25 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

