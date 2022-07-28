O Dell Group LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 306,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

