Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

