Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Salesforce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $180.30 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 175.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,149. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

