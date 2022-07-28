Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.