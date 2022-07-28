Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as low as $10.73. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 8,199 shares trading hands.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

