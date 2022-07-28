Node Runners (NDR) Hits One Day Volume of $141.00

Node Runners (NDR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $187,979.40 and approximately $141.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Node Runners has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for $7.65 or 0.00032060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,916.79 or 1.00248607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners.

Node Runners Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.