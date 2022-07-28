NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 423.7% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
