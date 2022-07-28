NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $123,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

