Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Nielsen Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 200,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nielsen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

