NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $723,898.70 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, NFT has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $723,898.70 and $58,590.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,106.92 or 1.00314806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003844 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00126615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

