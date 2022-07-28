NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Pi Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00. The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 28428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

