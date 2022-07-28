New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 90,353 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 90,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Starbucks worth $222,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 69,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $123.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

