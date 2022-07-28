New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 48,569 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,779,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,569 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $509,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.
Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day moving average of $285.80. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
