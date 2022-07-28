New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Intel worth $439,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 629,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

