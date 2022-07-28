New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,815 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 39,815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $332,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $219.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

