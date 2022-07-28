New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 340,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $223,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,278. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

