New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,085 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Raytheon Technologies worth $266,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

RTX stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.97. 57,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

