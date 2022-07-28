New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of AON worth $255,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,471,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,637,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $51,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AON traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $285.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.28.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.