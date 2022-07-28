New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $205,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.82. 25,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

