New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $201,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

