National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $207.87

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.87 and traded as low as $202.10. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $202.10, with a volume of 2,845 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

In related news, CEO Ross R. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.72 per share, with a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.