Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Muncy Bank Financial Price Performance

Shares of Muncy Bank Financial stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Muncy Bank Financial has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

